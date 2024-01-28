Callan Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $259.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $247.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

