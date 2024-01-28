Callan Capital LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 522 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 935 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $675.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $686.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $465.33 and a 1 year high of $698.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $588.81.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total transaction of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

