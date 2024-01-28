Callan Capital LLC Purchases 3,052 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 41,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 9,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.99 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

