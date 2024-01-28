Callan Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,850 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 96,965.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,125,143 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,664,947,000 after purchasing an additional 83,039,505 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,652,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,515,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $961,421,000 after buying an additional 830,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,542,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $531,297,000 after buying an additional 576,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $3.48 on Friday, reaching $167.72. 2,102,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,907. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 154.07% and a net margin of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 3.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.70.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.