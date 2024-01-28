Callan Capital LLC Makes New $613,000 Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $613,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.41. 5,555,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,541,438. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

