Callan Capital LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Callan Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,242. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.40. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

