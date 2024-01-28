Callan Capital LLC Invests $578,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,294,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,506. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $151.34.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.