Callan Capital LLC Has $780,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Callan Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total transaction of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $769.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average of $619.89. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $405.37 and a one year high of $783.88. The company has a market cap of $157.74 billion, a PE ratio of 91.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.33%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

