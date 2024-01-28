Callan Capital LLC Has $61.27 Million Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,470 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up 6.5% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $61,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,664 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 377,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 325,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $62.75 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.