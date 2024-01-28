Callan Capital LLC Has $16.33 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
VGT opened at $503.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $476.82 and a 200-day moving average of $447.07.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.