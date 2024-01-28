Callan Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Callan Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 885,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $22,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 1,416,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 515,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 23,375 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,512,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,946,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 200,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.73. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

