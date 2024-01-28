Callan Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,196 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $178.39. 234,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,990. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $187.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $151.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $744.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 27.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $26,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

