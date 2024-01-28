Callan Capital LLC Buys 2,735 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Callan Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $30,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XML Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 57.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 52,665 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 187,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,020,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,632,000 after purchasing an additional 199,924 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

