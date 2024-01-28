Callan Capital LLC Buys 1,779 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,233.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $218.67 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.27 and a 1-year high of $221.66. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.29.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

