Callan Capital LLC Acquires 246 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ASML by 14.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 35.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $867.75. 1,614,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,065. The company has a market cap of $342.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $883.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $729.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

