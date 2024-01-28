Callan Capital LLC Acquires 191 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $61.78. The company had a trading volume of 18,430,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,547,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.98. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

