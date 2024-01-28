California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.51

California First Leasing Co. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.51 and traded as high as $17.06. California First Leasing shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

California First Leasing Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.52.

About California First Leasing

(Get Free Report)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.