Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Jan 28th, 2024

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.16 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALMGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cal-Maine Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

