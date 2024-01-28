Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.006.

Cal-Maine Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $56.16 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $61.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of -0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.14.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $523.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.39 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 99.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

