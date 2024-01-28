C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

C4 Therapeutics Stock Down 3.9 %

CCCC opened at $5.47 on Friday. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.10. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 663.05%. The company had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C4 Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,380,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 578,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,696,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,609 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,227,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,045,000 after acquiring an additional 638,006 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

