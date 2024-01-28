Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) & Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head to Head Contrast

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) and Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yiren Digital and Burford Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22% Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Yiren Digital and Burford Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Burford Capital has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.41%. Given Burford Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yiren Digital and Burford Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.85 $173.24 million $3.13 1.52 Burford Capital $319.23 million N/A $30.51 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Burford Capital.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Burford Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.