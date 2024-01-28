Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 93,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,922. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $313.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.69.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $107.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,060 shares of company stock worth $2,697,244. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

