Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 359 iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $118.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $90.06 and a 52 week high of $119.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

