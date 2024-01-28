Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,486 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 438.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 27.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Genpact Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE G opened at $36.30 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

