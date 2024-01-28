Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $58,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGKFree Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $270.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.31 and a fifty-two week high of $272.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

