Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $40,000 in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 622.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JIRE opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

