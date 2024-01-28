Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $34,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after buying an additional 1,079,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,073,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,397,000 after buying an additional 298,058 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJO stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1128 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

