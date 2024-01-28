BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BTCS stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 212,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,063. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.52. BTCS has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.

