Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (HOM.U) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of HOM.U opened at C$12.04 on Friday. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.99 and a 12-month high of C$15.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.44. The stock has a market cap of C$434.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. In related news, Director Daniel Martin Oberste acquired 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,342.78. Also, Director John Stanley Bailey acquired 523,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.34 per share, with a total value of C$5,407,820.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 529,200 shares of company stock worth $5,473,943. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOM.U shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank cut Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Articles

