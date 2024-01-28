Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $33.16

Shares of Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and traded as high as $33.88. Brother Industries shares last traded at $33.88, with a volume of 326 shares.

Brother Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Brother Industries had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Brother Industries, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

