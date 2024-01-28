Brooktree Capital Management Raises Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Brooktree Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,736 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 93,964 shares during the period. Digital Turbine makes up about 1.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,652,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,141,000 after buying an additional 346,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,649,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,461,000 after buying an additional 843,856 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,675,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,110,000 after buying an additional 195,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 89,736 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $5.72 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $579.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

