Brooktree Capital Management Has $9.24 Million Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. IAC comprises approximately 7.7% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in IAC were worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of IAC by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in IAC by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 992,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,329,000 after purchasing an additional 321,815 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in IAC by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 22,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

