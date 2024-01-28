Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,400 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the December 31st total of 697,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Brookfield Property Preferred Price Performance

BPYPM stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $19.56.

Brookfield Property Preferred Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About Brookfield Property Preferred

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

