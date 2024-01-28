Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.87 and a beta of 1.42. Brookfield Business Partners has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.86.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock worth $12,598,396.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

