Brokerages Set Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target at $48.25

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of WTRG opened at $36.59 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $48.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 28,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

