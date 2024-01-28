Brokerages Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) PT at $49.95

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.85.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 895,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,262,000 after purchasing an additional 122,588 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 108,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 43,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $46.26 on Friday. Comcast has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

