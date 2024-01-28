Britvic (LON:BVIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $852.65

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 852.65 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.41). Britvic shares last traded at GBX 891 ($11.32), with a volume of 231,827 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 844.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 852.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Britvic’s previous dividend of $8.20. Britvic’s dividend payout ratio is 6,458.33%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

