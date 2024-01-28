British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,197 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 642,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,321,000 after acquiring an additional 351,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI opened at $29.66 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

