Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Bought by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,501 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after acquiring an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after purchasing an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after purchasing an additional 42,373 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the period.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.41. 1,396,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,207. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $44.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 84.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.15.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

