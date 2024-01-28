Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Short Interest Down 30.8% in January

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the December 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgford Foods

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bridgford Foods by 10.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Bridgford Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

BRID stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of -0.42. Bridgford Foods has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11.

About Bridgford Foods

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

