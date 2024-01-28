Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.36 and traded as high as C$13.70. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 3,701 shares traded.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of C$129.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.80 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Announces Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 190.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

