Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

About Bridgeline Digital

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

