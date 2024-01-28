Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 53.26% and a negative net margin of 59.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
