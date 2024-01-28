Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Short Interest Update

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brenmiller Energy Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BNRG opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.84. Brenmiller Energy has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

