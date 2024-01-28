Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 150.9% from the December 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 8.5 %
BREZW opened at $0.23 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.18.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
