Bread Financial’s (BFH) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BFH. Oppenheimer raised shares of Bread Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

BFH stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $1,065,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,509,312.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 449,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,409,310 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $44,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

