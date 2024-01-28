Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BFH. Morgan Stanley lowered Bread Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.50.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFH traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.47. 2,313,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.95. Bread Financial has a one year low of $23.19 and a one year high of $44.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average is $33.11.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.68) EPS. Bread Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bread Financial will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $579,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 343,996 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,004.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,000 shares of company stock worth $14,409,310. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bread Financial by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 153,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bread Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

