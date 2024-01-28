Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance
Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 1.23.
Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on BWMN
Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bowman Consulting Group
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.