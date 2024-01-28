Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the December 31st total of 170,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $459.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $145,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares in the company, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Bowman Consulting Group news, COO Michael Bruen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $145,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 426,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,084.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $259,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,377,722.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $1,358,970. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 474.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

