BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.70.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BWA

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,100,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,245. BorgWarner has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $51.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 74,902 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.