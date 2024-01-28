Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.39. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,957,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

