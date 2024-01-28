Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,924 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Booking were worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Booking by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $16.35 on Friday, hitting $3,519.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,331.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3,669.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,391.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,149.59.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,555.62.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

