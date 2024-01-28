BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Plans $0.04 Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, February 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

DCF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,404. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $6.97 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $372,000.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

